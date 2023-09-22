CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $330.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.