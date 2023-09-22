Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $109.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.