Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,844 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after buying an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

