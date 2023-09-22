Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,282,000 after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,503,000 after purchasing an additional 466,595 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

