Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 94,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 2.0 %

PAYX stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

