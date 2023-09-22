Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 531 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after buying an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.