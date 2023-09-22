CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

