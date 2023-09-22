Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 95,886 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

