Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,620 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.