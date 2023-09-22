Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 291 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $221.88 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

