CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

