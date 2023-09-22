Inscription Capital LLC Sells 877 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $57.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.