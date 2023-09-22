FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.56 and its 200 day moving average is $238.98. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.22.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

