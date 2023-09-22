Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 812 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $435.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.07 and its 200 day moving average is $429.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

