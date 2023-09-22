Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. CL King began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

BSX opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

