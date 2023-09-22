Xponance Inc. Sells 10,711 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.90 and a 200 day moving average of $185.61.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

