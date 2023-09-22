Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,182 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

