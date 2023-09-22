The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 20,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 304,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.