Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after buying an additional 2,066,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after buying an additional 3,448,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after buying an additional 339,775 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.