Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $70.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $637,635.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,652.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $637,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,652.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

