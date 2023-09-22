Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.1% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 121,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VZ opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

