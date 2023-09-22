Grey Street Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Verizon Communications Price Performance
NYSE:VZ opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
