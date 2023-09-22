Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VIG opened at $158.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.