SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $117.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

