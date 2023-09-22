Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

