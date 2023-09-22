Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

