Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

