Financial Connections Group Inc. Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 750 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $326,580,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
