Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1,155.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

