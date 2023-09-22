ACT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ACT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 11.8% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $20,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.