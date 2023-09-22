47,783 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. Franco-Nevada accounts for 2.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $238,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $30,618,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

