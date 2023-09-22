Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 0.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $505.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.56.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.73.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

