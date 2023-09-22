BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,792 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.2% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,489,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after acquiring an additional 565,067 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $94.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

