3,784 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.50 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

