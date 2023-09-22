4Thought Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,163,000.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 66,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,901. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

