3EDGE Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC)

3EDGE Asset Management LP cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,879 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 1.40% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. 2,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

