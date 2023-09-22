LVW Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $866,944,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $80,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.69 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

