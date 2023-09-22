3EDGE Asset Management LP Invests $628,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $250.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

