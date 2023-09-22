3EDGE Asset Management LP Purchases 9,365 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF makes up 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 4.11% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHPI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,690 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:JHPI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

