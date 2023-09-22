3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys 11,578 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF comprises about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 179,574 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,262,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 76,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 274,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 61,362 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CEFS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,820 shares. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

