3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,993,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,488,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 30.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 81.74% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHLF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 867,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after buying an additional 254,606 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHLF remained flat at $50.21 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,516. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

