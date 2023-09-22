Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.89 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 911,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.37. 286,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,159. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

