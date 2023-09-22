Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.89 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 911,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.37. 286,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,159. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
