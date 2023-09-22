Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,350 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,790,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.74.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $106.80. The stock had a trading volume of 103,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $193.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

