Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 385 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,146,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

