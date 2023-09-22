AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

