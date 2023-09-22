Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 57,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.24. 60,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

