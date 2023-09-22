KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

