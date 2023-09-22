Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,055,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.36. 5,110,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,321,029. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.44 and its 200 day moving average is $182.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

