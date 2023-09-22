First Financial Corp IN Sells 85 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $340.58 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.