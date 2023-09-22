Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lowered by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $143.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average is $146.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

